UPDATE 3-Trump changes tack and backs "one China" policy
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
SEPT 27 SEPT 26 SEPT 27 SEPT 26 U.S. 1.56362 1.56119 IRANIAN 16837.1 16862.4 EURO 1.15150 1.15644 KUWAIT 0.43125 0.43143 U.K. 1.00406 1.00605 NORWEGIAN 8.97022 9.05018 AUSTRALIA 1.58117 1.61413 S. AFRICAN 12.2907 12.5099 JAPANESE 119.304 119.618 SWEDISH 10.6487 10.8159 CANADIAN N/A 1.61411 SWISS 1.45468 1.41444 DANISH 8.56861 8.60696 SAUDI 5.86359 5.85446 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.