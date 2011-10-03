(For other news from Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit, click here)

NEW YORK, Oct 3 TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O), which ramped up its marketing budget during the financial crisis, plans to maintain its spending in that area, but as markets weaken and and low interest rates hurt earnings potential, it is also trying to rein in costs.

Last year advertising expenses at the discount retail brokerage increased 27 percent to $250 million, following a 40 percent increase in 2009, as it sought to increase its market share and as it brought on options trading specialist thinkorswim, which it bought in 2009.

"When the crisis hit, we pushed, everyone pulled," TD Ameritrade Fred Tomczyk said at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit on Monday.

"So, everybody cut expenses, everybody pulled back their marketing -- we actually pushed on the marketing, because we saw the opportunity of the wire houses having brand issues."

At the end of the company's fiscal third quarter, advertising expenses were up around 8 percent at just under $205 million, and looking forward to next year, more of the same can be expected.

"It's not going down, I can tell you that," Tomczyk said. "Our programs have worked for us."

Tomczyk said that the addition of thinkorswim, which cost the Omaha, Nebraska-based firm a little over $600 million, has far exceeded his expectations in terms of benefits and synergies.

He said that three years ago, derivatives trading made up around 13 percent of TD Ameritrade's trading volume, and now it made up one-third of clients' trades.

"It's made quite a difference in our offerings to the market," he said, adding that options trading typically brings in higher commissions per trade, and is more stable than equities trading, reducing volatility in earnings.

Expense control is the one thing that will change at the No. 1 U.S. online brokerage by trading volume.

"We could do a better job in keeping our expenses in check, and we'll do that," Tomczyk said.

He said the firm is just launching internally a new "lean initiative - a Toyota-style process of taking out waste across departments, to take out all of the inefficiencies."

A large part of that will be to make better use of electronic systems, for example when customers open new accounts online, he said, though he did not say how much the initiative would save the firm.

