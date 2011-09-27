* CFTC to introduce position limits on Oct. 18

* Rule needs work, but is evolving - source

* Draft rule shows CFTC yielding to banks, traders

(Adds source comment)

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. futures regulator, behind schedule on completing new financial reform measures, is expected to vote on Oct. 18 on a measure that would crack down on excessive commodity market speculation.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission had been expected to vote on the measure at its Oct. 4 meeting, which sources said will likely be canceled. The delay for position limits marks the second time a final vote on the rule has been postponed.

CFTC sources said the long-awaited position limits plan, which would limit the number of commodity futures, options and swaps contracts a speculative trader can hold, was delayed to give the agency more time to work on the rule.

One individual interviewed by Reuters said the proposal "needs work," but that it "continues to evolve."

Last week, Reuters obtained a draft final rule that showed futures regulators were yielding to banks and other major traders of commodities on several key provisions in a plan to crack down on speculation, but are holding their ground on the need to forge ahead with position limits. [nS1E78K2B5]

The CFTC has laid out an aggressive schedule to complete a regulatory framework for the $600 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market required under last year's Dodd-Frank law.

The legislation gave the CFTC the power to set position limits to curb excessive speculation in 28 commodities, including energy, metals and agricultural markets, "as appropriate." The law required the CFTC to have position limits in place by mid-January.

The regulator has finalized nearly a dozen rules, but most of the high-profile and controversial rules remain, including end-user exception, capital and margin requirements and position limits.

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the CFTC, recently outlined a timetable for the rules he expects the agency to consider in 2011 and the first quarter of 2012. [nN1E7870VW]

(Editing by David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)

((christopher.doering@thomsonreuters.com +1 202 898 8394 Reuters messaging: christopher.doering.reuters.com@reuters.net))

((For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desk top, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646-223-5546)) Keywords: FINANCIAL CFTC MEETING

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.