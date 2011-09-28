* World's No. 3 zinc producer to invest $3.2 bln in Peru

* Votorantim operates Peruvian miner Milpo

LIMA, Sept 28 Brazil's Votorantim, the world's No. 3 zinc producer, plans to invest $3.2 billion in Peru in the next five years, Peru's prime minister said on Wednesday.

The government also expects to announce an investment in a large hydroelectric plant in the jungle region between the Apurimac and Ene rivers, Salomon Lerner, President Ollanta Humala's prime minister, said without giving details.

Investors have warmed to Humala, a leftist who once scared them with anti-capitalist rhetoric. He was elected in June after campaigning as a moderate and appointed a centrist cabinet to be run by Lerner, a wealthy businessman.

Votorantim controls Peruvian miner Milpo (MIL.LM) and operates the Cajamarquilla refinery in Peru, a top global metals exporter. The government awarded Milpo a concession to operate the $400 million Magistral copper mine in April.

Milpo's stock traded flat at 5.15 soles ($1.85) per share on the Lima exchange .IGRA.

