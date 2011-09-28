Sept 29
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.
0830/1230: The Commerce Dept. issues Final (3rd Estimate)
U.S. Q2 Gross Domestic Product and Revised (2nd Estimate) Q2
Corporate Profits.
0830/1230: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.
1000/1400: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1000/1400: The National Association of Realtors issues
Pending Home Sales for August.
1030/1430: The EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural
gas stocks.
1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and
6-month bill sale offerings.
No set time: The Association of American Railroads issues
Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads.
1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 7-year notes.
1500/1900: The USDA issues monthly Agricultural Prices.
1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.
After 1600: ICI weekly money market mutual fund data.
