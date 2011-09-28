Sept 29

ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT

0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.

0830/1230: The Commerce Dept. issues Final (3rd Estimate) U.S. Q2 Gross Domestic Product and Revised (2nd Estimate) Q2 Corporate Profits.

0830/1230: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.

1000/1400: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.

1000/1400: The National Association of Realtors issues Pending Home Sales for August.

1030/1430: The EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks.

1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings.

No set time: The Association of American Railroads issues Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads.

1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 7-year notes.

1500/1900: The USDA issues monthly Agricultural Prices.

1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.

After 1600: ICI weekly money market mutual fund data.

