DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
SEPT 28 SEPT 27 SEPT 28 SEPT 27 U.S. 1.57077 1.56362 IRANIAN 16903.0 16837.1 EURO 1.15235 1.15150 KUWAIT 0.43306 0.43125 U.K. 1.00215 1.00406 NORWEGIAN 9.00568 8.97022 AUSTRALIA 1.59420 1.58117 S. AFRICAN 12.3100 12.2907 JAPANESE 120.226 119.304 SWEDISH 10.5857 10.6487 CANADIAN 1.60611 1.59349 SWISS 1.40411 1.45468 DANISH 8.57464 8.56861 SAUDI 5.89036 5.86359 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: