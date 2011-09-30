UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
SEPT 30 SEPT 29 SEPT 30 SEPT 29 U.S. 1.56162 1.56724 IRANIAN N/A 16832.2 EURO 1.15650 1.15111 KUWAIT 0.43023 0.43178 U.K. 1.00136 1.00201 NORWEGIAN 9.12251 9.02829 AUSTRALIA 1.59659 1.59792 S. AFRICAN 12.6223 12.3170 JAPANESE 119.667 119.941 SWEDISH 10.7088 10.6323 CANADIAN 1.62237 1.62022 SWISS 1.40765 1.40331 DANISH 8.60630 8.56685 SAUDI 5.85610 5.87717 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.