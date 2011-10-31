STOCKHOLM Oct 31 China's Pang Da Automobile Trade Co and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co plan to provide a 50 million euro bridge loan and 610 million euros in long-term financing from 2012, court documents showed on Monday.
The documents, signed by Saab's court-appointed administrator Guy Lofalk, were published on the court's website ahead of a creditor meeting due to take place later on Monday.
Youngman and Pang Da agreed last week to rescue the struggling carmaker for 100 million euros. The two expect Saab to turn a profit and produce positive cash flow in 2014, the document said. (Reporting by Veronica Ek and Mia Shanley)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.