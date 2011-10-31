STOCKHOLM Oct 31 China's Pang Da Automobile Trade Co and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co plan to provide a 50 million euro bridge loan and 610 million euros in long-term financing from 2012, court documents showed on Monday.

The documents, signed by Saab's court-appointed administrator Guy Lofalk, were published on the court's website ahead of a creditor meeting due to take place later on Monday.

Youngman and Pang Da agreed last week to rescue the struggling carmaker for 100 million euros. The two expect Saab to turn a profit and produce positive cash flow in 2014, the document said. (Reporting by Veronica Ek and Mia Shanley)