STOCKHOLM Oct 28 The Chinese car companies planning to buy troubled car maker Saab will pump several hundred million euros into the company in the long term and will continue to produce cars in Sweden, current Saab owner Swedish Automobile said on Friday.

Swedish Automobile earlier announced that China's Pang Da Automobile Trade Co and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co agreed to buy struggling car maker Saab for 100 million euros ($141.4 million), replacing an earlier deal which involved planned investments of 245 million euros.

Swedish Automobile chief executive Victor Muller told a conference call that Chinese investments under the new agreement would be double the 245 million euros planned earlier.

"The situation for the Chinese market will be even more favourable," he added.

The Chinese investors intended to carry on car production in Sweden and would also launch output in China. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Mia Shanley)