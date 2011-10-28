STOCKHOLM Oct 28 The owner of Swedish car maker
Saab will hold talks with U.S. auto maker General Motors
to convince it of the merits of a sale of Saab to Chinese
investors, it said on Friday.
General Motors has preference shares in Saab, supplies it
with parts and is a creditor. Its permission for the planned
sale of Saab to China's Pang Da Automobile Trade Co
and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co for 100 million euros
is needed, along with that of the Chinese authorities and the
European Investment Bank, which has lent money to Saab.
Swedish Automobile chief executive Victor Muller, whose
company is selling Saab, said he had so far only had a "brief
dialogue" with GM about the planned sale, but hoped to convince
them of the benefits of it.
"It is way too early to make a statement about whether this
is going to be easy or not," he added.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Mia Shanley)