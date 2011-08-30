(Repeats to additional clients without changes to text)
STOCKHOLM Aug 30 World number two truck maker
Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Tuesday shipments of its trucks
increased by 18 percent year-on-year in July as demand firmed on
both sides of the Atlantic.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments
rose 36 percent in Europe while they were up 51 percent in North
America. In Asia, they fell 13 percent.
The group said deliveries of its Volvo trucks in North
America rose by 49 percent despite some disruptions due to
production component shortages at its New River Valley plant.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)