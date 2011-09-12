STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 Two white collar unions have applied to court to have ailing car maker Saab made bankrupt after losing patience over delayed salaries, the unions said on Monday.

The unions are the largest white collar organisation, Unionen, and the smaller union for managers called Ledarna. The unions want to activate a state scheme to pay wages. None of Saab's employees have been paid for August.

"A bankruptcy application is a way to make sure that our members are not left without the money they have a right to," Unionen chairman Cecilia Fahlberg said in a statement.

Unionen represents about half of the 3,600 workforce at Saab, which is owned by Dutch group Swedish Automobile. . Ledarna has 126 members at Saab. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)