STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 Swedish specialty toolmaker and steel manufacturer Sandvik said on Wednesday it would see a negative impact of around 150 million crowns ($22.5 million) from lower metals prices in the third quarter.

The company is holding a capital markets day on Wednesday.

Presentation material also showed that the company is expecting only marginal currency effects on core profit (EBIT) in the third quarter assuming current currency levels hold.

On Tuesday, the company announced a cost cutting programme at its struggling Materials Technology unit. ($1 = 6.685 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)