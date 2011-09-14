Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 Swedish specialty toolmaker and steel manufacturer Sandvik said on Wednesday it would see a negative impact of around 150 million crowns ($22.5 million) from lower metals prices in the third quarter.
The company is holding a capital markets day on Wednesday.
Presentation material also showed that the company is expecting only marginal currency effects on core profit (EBIT) in the third quarter assuming current currency levels hold.
On Tuesday, the company announced a cost cutting programme at its struggling Materials Technology unit. ($1 = 6.685 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.