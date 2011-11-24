VILNIUS Nov 24 Lithuania's central bank is to file to a court to make the country's fifth-largest bank bankrupt after the government seized control of the bank last week amid allegations of fraud.

Central bank chief Vitas Vasiliauskas told a news conferece that regulators had found a hole in the assets of Snoras Bank equal to 3.4 billion Lithuanian litas, about three times bigger than previously estimated.

"There is no sense in putting money into a plane which is not going to fly," he said.

Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte said the state would have to help fund the deposit insurance scheme, but saw no need to appeal for aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She said the proceeds from a recent euro bond issue would be enough.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Patrick Lannin)

