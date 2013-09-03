BRIEF-Seamico Securities signs deal with Absolute Yoga
* Entered into investment agreement with Absolute Yoga Co., Ltd
STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday that counter-cyclical capital buffers planned for the banking sector would only in extreme situations rise above 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets.
FSA head Martin Andersson said in a telephone interview with Reuters that the buffers, roughly outlined by the government late last month, would under normal circumstances be in the range of zero to 2.5 percent.
Andersson also said that the buffers would not be used for any "fine-tuning" of the broader economy and would be linked to credit growth. This meant that under circumstances such as the present, the buffers would not be at zero. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson; writing by Niklas Pollard)
* Entered into investment agreement with Absolute Yoga Co., Ltd
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 850 won/share for FY 2016
BERLIN, March 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was in favour of a "timely start to the exit" from the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy, as the central bank gathered for a policy meeting.