UPDATE 1-Euronext suspends rapeseed futures to review specifications
PARIS, Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.
July 20 Nordea
* Q2 net loan losses 127 million euros versus mean forecast 132 million in Reuters poll
* Q2 net commission income 804 million euros versus mean forecast 800 million in Reuters poll
* Q2 net interest income 1.17 billion euros versus mean forecast 1.18 billion forecast in Reuters poll
* Q2 operating profit 1.22 billion euros versus mean forecast 1.16 billion in reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.
CAIRO, Jan 31 Total inflows into the Egyptian banking system have reached $9 billion since the Egyptian pound was floated in November, assistant central bank sub-governor Rami Aboulnaga said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.