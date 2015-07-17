July 17 Husqvarna, at conference call:

* CEO Kai Warn says will increasingly have a problem to keep up the margin improvement for consumer brands in the coming quarters, will have some impact in second part of 2015

* CFO Jan Ytterberg says half of positive effect from FX in q1 and q2 of 100 million SEK per quarter will go away in q3 and q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)