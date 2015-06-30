BRIEF-I'rom Group unit signs license contract with Mayo Clinic on iPS cells
* Says its unit ID Pharma Co Ltd signs license contract with US-based hospital Mayo Clinic, regarding iPS cells related technology
June 30 Capio Ab
* Capio shares open at 49.00 SEK on first day of trading versus IPO price 48.50 SEK Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY SOUTH WESTERN AMBULANCE SERVICE EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH ORTIVUS