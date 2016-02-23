Feb 23 Swedish central bank Governor Stefan Ingves and Deputy Governor Martin Floden in testimony to parliament:

* Swedish c.bank's Ingves says better to be proactive as it is considerably more difficult to manage increased monetary policy stimuli abroad afterwards

* Swedish c.bank's Ingves says still considerable uncertainty surrounding global developments, with low inflation and several central banks pursuing a more expansionary monetary policy

* Swedish c.bank's Ingves says urgent need for reforms, both to improve the situation on the housing market, and to reduce the incentive for households to take on debt

* Swedish c.bank's Floden says stronger Swedish economy and resource utilisation in the economy that is rising and set to approach a strained level in the year ahead indicate that inflation will continue to rise

* Swedish c.bank's Floden says we are approaching the limit at which the impact of monetary policy starts to weaken Further coverage: (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)