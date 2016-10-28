BRIEF-Blackstone Group quarter-end total assets under management reached $366.6 bln
* Quarter-End total assets under management reached $366.6 billion
Oct 28 Skanska AB Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom tells Reuters:
* Says does not expect any reimbursements for design changes in U.S. civil projects before H2 2017.
* "Negotiations will continue deep into 2017," Karlstrom told Reuters.
* Says speculative buyers on Swedish housing market not as active as before amid new mortgage amortization requirements, Brexit uncertainty.
* Says does not have preference for any of the two U.S. presidential candidates from a Skanska perspective. Both would be beneficial to Skanska since they have pledged large infrastructure investments. Further company coverage: (By Oskar von Bahr)
* Banc of California - on Jan 25 co, administrative agent, lenders under co's $75 million revolving credit line entered into amendment of credit agreement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as gains across its investments almost doubled its income.