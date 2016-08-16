BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank FY group profit up at CHF 186.6 mln
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)
Aug 16 Handelsbanken new CEO Anders Bouvin and Chairman of the Board Par Boman at press conference:
* Chairman says important job for CEO is to establish branches abroad
* Chairman says important to grow abroad
* Chairman says job as CEO was too tough for outgoing CEO Frank Vang-Jensen, decision to recruit him was wrong
* New CEO Bouvin says not as relevant to define Handelsbanken's presence in UK now by counting branches
* CEO says the branch is the bank, digital services is not an issue in the context of branches
* Handelsbanken CEO says a change of CEO at Handelsbanken is not very dramatic
* CEO says our task is to do thing we already do but a little better, this is business as usual
* For full story on change of CEO, click on Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)
* Overall loss of 20 million Swiss francs (loss $20.11 million)for first nine months of FY year to Dec. 31, 2016, a decline of 0.9 percent in NAV, and a 5.1 percent increase in share price (including cash dividend) Source text - http://bit.ly/2jPTpa5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.