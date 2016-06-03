BRIEF-Metlife reports Q4 operating EPS $1.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
STOCKHOLM, June 3 Developments in inflation and inflation expectations give reason to be satisfied but downside risks remain and the Swedish central bank needs to be ready to act, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Friday.
"We are somewhat satisfied ... but we need to be clear, the situation remains fragile and there are downside risks," Jansson told reporters.
"We are in a situation where downside risks are significant, we need to be on our toes ... that is an overall picture that will remain for quite some time." (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, Editing by Simon Johnson)
Feb 2 Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, in line with stocks around the globe, after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted an upbeat picture of the U.S. economy. The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected in its first meeting this year and since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 9 points, to 5,608, a 45.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.57 perc
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday said it was proposing an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.