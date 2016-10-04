BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 4 Investor :
* ABB shareholder Investor AB's CEO says in statement that believes today's announcements by ABB are the right ones for the company and its shareholders
* Says we have made a deep and thorough evaluation and we share the conclusion of ABB's board that it is better to keep Power Grids under the current structure
* Says believe that the separation costs outweigh the positive aspects of a breakup, and we believe that ABB is a good owner of the business
* Says we believe that ABB is more worth kept together than divided into pieces
* Investor owns 10.5 percent of ABB share capital and is the biggest single owner Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)