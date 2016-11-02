UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 2 Marine Harvest Asa :
* ceo says expects high cost level also in q4
* ceo says our average price is about 90 percent of spot price due to contract commitments
* ceo says we see that we will have a high contract share also in the first half of 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources