SEOUL Aug 11 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs is very likely to invest around 600 billion won ($555.5 million) in South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners so as to participate in its bid for Woori Finance Holdings , a source with direct knowledge of the proposed deal told Reuters.

"I can say there is an 80 or 90 percent chance that Goldman will join with MBK," said the source who could not be named due to the sensitivity of the proposed deal.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

($1 = 1080.150 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Denny Thomas; Editing by David Chance)