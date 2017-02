SEOUL Aug 12 South Korea's POSCO , the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday that it would pay an interim dividend of 2,500 won ($2.3) per share on Aug 25.

Total spending on the dividend payout will amount to 193.1 billion won, it said in a filing to the Korea Exchange. ($1 = 1081.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)