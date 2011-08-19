SEOUL Aug 19 Workers at Standard Chartered's (STAN.L)(2888.HK) Korean banking unit will put an end to the longest-running strike in the local banking sector, but continue to oppose the bank's move to introduce a merit-based pay scheme, its union said on Friday.

SC First Bank's plans to launch a performance-based salary system, the first of its kind in the Korean banking industry, has sparked a backlash from some employees.

SC First Bank union spokesman Bae Kwang-jin said 2,640 striking workers would return to work on August 29 but could take other measures such as boycotting sales of new products or temporary walkouts.

The industrial action since late June has forced the bank to suspend operations at 42 branches and raised concerns among Korean regulators and customers.

"We had a union, business and government meeting yesterday but couldn't find any common ground," Bae said.

Asia-focused Standard Chartered reported a record-beating profit rise in the first half but said costs were too high in South Korea and its balance sheet there inefficient. [ID:nL3E7J11IX]

Richard Hill, chief executive of SC First Bank Korea, said in late July that he hoped for a quick resolution to the ongoing labor dispute.

Standard Chartered's $3.3 billion investment in South Korea in 2005, its biggest-ever acquisition, made the country one of the Asia-focused bank's key markets but it has faced a highly competitive environment crammed with homegrown players.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

