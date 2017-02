SEOUL, Sept 5 Shinsegae , a South Korean retailer, said on Monday it would partner with U.S. luxury mall operator Taubman Centers to invest 800 billion won ($752.6 million) to build a shopping mall in South Korea.

Shinsegae did not give a breakdown of the investment between the company and Taubman, adding that the shopping center would be built in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, which is near the capital of Seoul in 2015. ($1 = 1063.000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)