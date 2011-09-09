SEOUL, Sept 9 Hynix Semiconductor's creditors-turned-shareholders plan to receive final bids for the chipmaker by Oct. 24 and will pick a preferred bidder in late October, the lead shareholder said on Friday, as two suitors in the takeover race have completed due diligence.

Korea Exchange Bank said in a statement that a group of shareholders would send a invitation letter to the bidders around September 21 and close the long-running sale of a controlling stake in Hynix in November.

STX Corp and SK Telecom are vying for control of the world's No.2 memory chipmaker. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)