SEOUL, Sept 20 Seoul shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut its ratings of Italy and amid deepening fears of looming Greek debt default.

STX Corp shares jumped 4.6 percent after the company said late on Monday that it had decided to pull out of its bid for Hynix Semiconductor , throwing a deal potentially worth billions into uncertainty.

Shares in Hynix were down 2.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.23 percent at 1,816.79 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance)