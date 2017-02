SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korea's Hanwha Chemical said it abandoned a plan to buy Indonesian chemical producer Sulfindo Adiusaha, confirming Reuters' earlier report.

Hanwha said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it had considered buying the Indonesian petrochemical firm but the potential deal was suspended due to differences of opinion, it said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)