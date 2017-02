SEOUL Oct 4 South Korea's main bourse operator the Korea Exchange said on Tuesday it had suspended programme sales on the main KOSPI index for five minutes until 0011 GMT.

The suspension was due to drastic falls in futures as the broader market tumbled more than 5 percent amid deepening fears about Greece's debt crisis.

The main Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 5.52 percent at 1,671.88 points as of 0015 GMT.

