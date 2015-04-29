UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Samsung Electronics
* Says flat-screen Galaxy S6 sales going as well as initially expected since launch
* Galaxy S6 edge demand has been higher than expected, will resolve supply issues quickly
* Overall sales for Galaxy S6 models so far better than that of predecessor S5 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources