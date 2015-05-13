Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL May 11 Daum Kakao Corp
* Says Q1 revenue 234 billion won ($214.26 million) vs 248 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts
* Says Q1 operating profit 40 billion won vs 55 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts
* Says Q1 net profit 31 billion won vs 45 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 18 analysts Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,092.1500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)