BRIEF-Tegile Systems says announced $33 mln in additional funding
* Tegile Systems - announced $33 million in additional funding, led by Western Digital Corp and current investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Tegile Systems]
Feb 1 Doosan Infracore
* Says MBK Partners chosen as preferred bidder to buy machine tools business Source text in Korean: bit.ly/1RUncN5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)
April 11 Weight-control nutrition company Atkins Nutritional Holdings agreed on Tuesday to go public through a merger with blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $856 million.