UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Samsung C&T Corp
* Says wins 737 billion won ($633.32 million) order to build Xilin station and tunnels for the Downtown Line 3 Extension from the Land Transport Authority in Singapore
* Expects contract will be completed by 2024 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,163.7000 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.