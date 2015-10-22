Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 SK Hynix Inc :
* Expects Q4 DRAM chip shipments to rise by low single-digit percentage rate vs Q3
* Expects Q4 NAND chip shipments to rise by high single-digit percentage rate vs Q3
* Says recent industry M&A activity increasing uncertainties, closely monitoring effects Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order