GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares pare gains ahead of healthcare vote; gold rises
* Vote on U.S. healthcare reform bill set for 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT)
Oct 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says shipments of new premium models such as Galaxy note 5 to exceed that of predecessors
* Says Q4 marketing expenses for mobile division to increase slightly
* Says global smartphone market growth to slow in 2016 from previous years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Vote on U.S. healthcare reform bill set for 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT)
TORONTO, March 24 Acacia Mining is losing more than $1 million in revenue each day at two mines in Tanzania because of the country's ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates, the London-listed company said on Friday.