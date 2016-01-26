Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 SK Hynix Inc :
* Says expects DRAM demand from personal computers to improve starting in H2 2016
* Says Q1 DRAM shipments likely to be flat versus Q4, Q1 average sales price drop to slow versus Q4
* Says Q1 NAND chip bit growth to fall by around 10 percent versus Q4
* Says Q1 average selling price decline in NAND chips to slow versus Q4
* Says has no concrete plans at present for additional share buybacks
* Says open to buying back additional shares this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order