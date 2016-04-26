UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 SK Hynix Inc :
* Says expects positive DRAM demand momentum to build heading into second half of year
* Says DRAM market supply-demand conditions to become balanced in second half of 2016
* Says it expects its Q2 DRAM chip shipments to rise by mid 10 percent level versus Q1
* Sk Hynix says it expects its Q2 NAND chip shipments to rise by more than 30 percent versus Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.