April 26 SK Hynix Inc :

* Says expects positive DRAM demand momentum to build heading into second half of year

* Says DRAM market supply-demand conditions to become balanced in second half of 2016

* Says it expects its Q2 DRAM chip shipments to rise by mid 10 percent level versus Q1

* Sk Hynix says it expects its Q2 NAND chip shipments to rise by more than 30 percent versus Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)