UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Says cautiously optimistic that Q2 operating profit will rise versus Q1
* Says will focus DRAM business strategy on profitability
* Says expect sales of flagship smartphones to increase in Q2 versus year earlier
* Says expects Q2 DRAM, NAND shipments growth to be in line with that of market's
* Says expects its Q2 handsets shipments to be slightly lower than Q1
* Says expects its Q2 blended average selling price for handsets to rise versus Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.