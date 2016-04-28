April 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says it is seeing stronger-than-expected demand for Galaxy S7 edge curved screen model

* Says seeing strong sales for Galaxy S7 edge model in markets such as North America, China

* Says DRAM market supply and demand conditions to stabilize in H2 2016

* Says virtual reality ecosystem will boost demand for high-end memory chips

* Says memory demand for autos will also increase

* Says will dedicate memory product lines for autos, consumer products to meet demand

* Says it has not seen any major change in demand conditions from Asia Earthquakes

* Says does not expect to start quarterly dividends in 2016

* Says aims to grow smartphone shipments, revenue in 2016 versus 2015

* Says it does not believe mobile margins should be sacrificed for market share

* Says believes both market share and margins are important for mobile business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)