April 28 LG Electronics Inc

* Says it expects G5 sales to surpass that of their predecessors

* Says will be able to supply at least 3 million G5 units during the current quarter

* Says Q2 smartphone sales volume should rise sharply versus Q1 or year earlier

* Says mobile sales should exceed 3.6 trln won per quarter from Q2, above breakeven point Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)