UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 LG Electronics Inc
* Says it expects G5 sales to surpass that of their predecessors
* Says will be able to supply at least 3 million G5 units during the current quarter
* Says Q2 smartphone sales volume should rise sharply versus Q1 or year earlier
* Says mobile sales should exceed 3.6 trln won per quarter from Q2, above breakeven point Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.