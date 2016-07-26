(Corrects first bullet point to H1, not H2)

July 26 Hyundai Motor Co :

* Says U.S. sales incentives for sedans jumped in H1 compared with previous year; sees U.S. sedan competition intensifying in the second half

* Says expects S.Korean vehicle demand to fall slightly in the second half

* Says it plans to maintain China sales momentum in H2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)