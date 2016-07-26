July 26 SK Hynix Inc :

* Says PC clients building up DRAM chip inventory actively

* Says DRAM market supply-demand dynamics to balance out in H2

* Says expects its Q3 DRAM chip shipments to rise by high single-digit percent level versus Q2

* Says expects its Q3 NAND chip shipments to rise by low 10 percent level versus Q2