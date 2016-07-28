UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says seeing steady demand growth for OLED displays from mobile phone makers
* Says plan to maintain Galaxy S7 models' pricing at current levels in H2
* Says will use various marketing methods to support Galaxy S7 models' sales
* Says expects Q3 smartphone average selling price to rise versus Q2 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources