Sept 12 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says to spin of printing solution business

* Says printing solutions company being spun off recorded 1.56 trillion won ($1.40 billion) in revenue in 2015

* HP Inc has already said it is acquiring Samsung Electronics' printing business; deal valued at $1.05 bln Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,113.3800 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)