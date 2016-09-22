Sept 22 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says in talks to offer 30,000 won ($27.21) mobile tariff credit for S.Korea users affected by Note 7 recall

* Says S.Korea users affected by Note 7 recall can switch to different firm's phone through exchange programme

* Says it seeks to resolve Galaxy Note 7 issue quickly and safely Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,102.6600 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)