Jan 13 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Shares open down 1.8 percent; Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee leaves South Korean special prosecution office after questioning

* Samsung C&T shares open down 0.4 percent; muted reaction in other Samsung stock as well

* Yonhap News Agency said the special prosecutor was still considering whether to seek a warrant to arrest Lee. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)