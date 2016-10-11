UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says to start product exchanges, refunds for Note 7 phones in South Korea starting October 13
* Says Galaxy Note 7 refunds, exchanges to last until December 31 in South Korea Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources